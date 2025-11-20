Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 trailer brings together some of my favorite Tomb Raider eras – but I'm mostly here for Lara's shark showdown

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is here, and all eyes are on Hayley Atwell's intrepid archaeologist as she gets closer to Karen Fukuhara's Sam during a globetrotting adventure.

The trailer, which you can see above, brings together some of my favorite Tomb Raider eras. There's the pronounced mysticism of the original trilogy, the derring-do – and ice climbing – of the reboot games, and the lush locales of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 titles. The animation, too, looks slicker and more hard-hitting as Lara is on the tail of a mysterious figure seemingly hellbent on "resetting" the world.

Lara x Sam shippers will also be pleased to know that the relationship (heavily hinted at during the season 1 ending) could begin afresh, with Sam even getting a little tongue-tied when Lara drops a deliberate "we" into the mix.

There's also plenty of bite this season – thanks to Lara's showdown with a shark. Ms. Croft may have battled everything from T-Rexes to Yetis in the past, but staring down the dead-eyed creature might be one of her most fearsome feats yet.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ last year about how the first season segues into the second season with a more familiar Lara Croft, showrunner Tasha Huo revealed, "I sort of view each season as being a new lesson Lara needs to learn to become the woman from the '90s. So whatever season two throws at her, it's going to be a new challenge to further her development away from the grief-stricken, vulnerable Lara from the 'Survivor' series and into this confident, witty woman from the '90s."

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to end on Netflix after two seasons.

