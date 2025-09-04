Following the news of Prime Video's live-action Tomb Raider show, Netflix's animated Lara Croft series is set to end after two seasons

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has been cancelled after two seasons at Netflix.

According to Variety, the animated series will take its final bow after season 2 premieres on December 11. The Legend of Lara Croft, created by Tasha Huo, first hit Netflix in October 2024 and stars Hayley Atwell as the titular Tomb Raider. The series is set in the same continuity as the modern Tomb Raider video game trilogy, and is a sequel to the 2018 video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Per Variety, the second and final season is a "thrilling new adventure" that takes Lara "around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

A live-action series adaptation of the video game franchise was first announced back in 2023, with Waller-Bridge set to serve as head writer and showrunner as part of her overall deal with Prime Video. The news of the Netflix cancellation comes just one day after it was announced that the Prime Video series was officially moving forward. Sophie Turner is set to star as Lara Croft.

Angelina Jolie played the explorer in the 2001 feature film adaptation Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, directed by Simon West. A reboot starring Alicia Vikander, directed by Roar Uthaug, was released in 2018.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2025 and beyond.