Tomb Raider: Catalyst is Crystal Dynamics' "largest" Lara Croft game yet, and there's "no homework" required to jump in

"This is really where she is right now. Everything else is her history"

Head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, Scot Amos, says that the upcoming Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be the biggest entry in the series to date. He also claims it is a "complete adventure top to bottom," so people won't need to know Lara Croft's "pre-history" to enjoy it.

At The Game Awards 2025, Crystal Dynamics showcased two new games for the series: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a remake of the original game scheduled for release in 2026, and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a completely new entry to the franchise launching in 2027.