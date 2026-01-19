Tomb Raider's Japanese publisher wanted to give Lara Croft a Crash Bandicoot-style redesign for the region, but her co-creator "really didn't want to alter" her, even after a whole new model was created

Tomb Raider co-creator Paul Douglas has shed light on the background of Lara Croft's proposed Japanese redesign.

The early years of PlayStation featured some really weird contrasts between how the console was approached in the West and the East. One notable rumor is that Sony Computer Entertainment America didn't want 2D games on the platform at first – and while this has seemingly never been confirmed, it was somewhat reflected by the console's early days. The other major distinction was how it treated mascots; it's well known that the appearances of PS1 icons Crash Bandicoot and Spyro were softened in Japan, but apparently Lara Croft did too, albeit not as extreme.