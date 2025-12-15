Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis leads say it’s essential to adjust the PS1 original’s difficulty for "modern player tastes," but "things that you expect in a Tomb Raider game are going to be there"

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' developers say that the original's brutal difficulty will have to be evolved for modern player tastes.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is the second time Lara Croft has returned to her debut adventure, following 2007's Tomb Raider: Anniversary, with Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog leading the charge in what is described as a "reimagining" of the original 1996 adventure – think of the recent Resident Evil remakes. However, if you don't remember, that original game could be pretty brutal on the difficulty front, something the 2007 edition toned down, and Legacy of Atlantis may be following suit from the sound of things.

Kerslake explains, "part of reimagining a game right is adjusting that game evolving for modern player tastes," which – while not explicitly stated – feels like a confirmation that frustrating insta-kill traps are probably a thing of the past, if not more easily avoidable than before. That being said, it doesn't mean it's going to lose sight of what the series is. Kerslake also adds, "It is core to the Tomb Raider experience that there are puzzles in combat and traversal and death-defying action."