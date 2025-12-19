Tomb Raider: Catalyst actor "really frightened about losing Lara" after being "completely blindsided" by Microsoft's decision to abruptly scrap Perfect Dark reboot

Perfect Dark actor Alix Wilton Regan says she was blindsided by the game's cancellation, given just how much had been recorded for it. Thankfully, though, the upcoming duo of Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Legacy of Atlantis offers some relief.

Microsoft's sweeping layoffs earlier this year resulted in a number of project cancellations across Xbox and beyond, with Rare's Everwild , Zenimax Online Studios' unannounced MMO , and even third-party titles like Romero Games' unannounced project, which lost its funding . However, the most high-profile of these had to have been the Perfect Dark reboot, which not only had a strong showing at Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase the year before but was being developed by The Initiative – a team built specifically to make the game – which was shuttered alongside the cancellation (with co-developer Crystal Dynamics also facing layoffs following the cancellation ).

Speaking to The Gamer, Wilton Regan says, "I was as shocked, surprised, and devastated as everyone else was when the funding was pulled, and the studio was closed," adding, "I was absolutely blindsided when the project was defunded."