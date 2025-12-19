Tomb Raider: Catalyst actor "really frightened about losing Lara" after being "completely blindsided" by Microsoft's decision to abruptly scrap Perfect Dark reboot

"The saving grace for me when Perfect Dark fell apart was that I'd already been shooting Lara for about a year as well"

Lara Croft holding two guns while smiling during the teaser for Tomb Raider: Catalyst.
(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Perfect Dark actor Alix Wilton Regan says she was blindsided by the game's cancellation, given just how much had been recorded for it. Thankfully, though, the upcoming duo of Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Legacy of Atlantis offers some relief.

Microsoft's sweeping layoffs earlier this year resulted in a number of project cancellations across Xbox and beyond, with Rare's Everwild, Zenimax Online Studios' unannounced MMO, and even third-party titles like Romero Games' unannounced project, which lost its funding. However, the most high-profile of these had to have been the Perfect Dark reboot, which not only had a strong showing at Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase the year before but was being developed by The Initiative – a team built specifically to make the game – which was shuttered alongside the cancellation (with co-developer Crystal Dynamics also facing layoffs following the cancellation).