Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics continues to bleed out, laying off "under 30" more employees in third cut of the year: "The realities of the industry continue to evolve"

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has just announced its third round of job cuts this year. This time, the wound impacts less than 30 staff members across departments.

"Today we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reorganize Crystal Dynamics' studios and teams," Crystal Dynamics shares on LinkedIn, echoing similar announcements it made on the platform in the past, including in August this year. ("Today we made the very difficult decision to part ways with a number of our talented colleagues…)."

Crystal Dynamics' recent history is blister that won't heal; there's been constant friction. The developer has experienced a total of four layoffs in only two years, shaking loose at least 60 positions, and the Perfect Dark reboot it was co-developing was canceled in September.

"We've parted ways with just under 30 team members across various departments and projects as we restructure the company and business for our next generation," Crystal Dynamics now writes on LinkedIn. "Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition."

"To our players," continues the developer, "as the realities of the industry continue to evolve, we've made these painful choices as a way to optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future."

According to its website, Crystal Dynamics doesn't seem to have any projects scheduled aside from a Lara Croft animated series season two premiere, set to release on Netflix in December. After its second season ends, the show will be canceled.

Despite cancellation rumors, Amazon's new Tomb Raider TV show from Fleabag helmer Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft is moving ahead with a 2026 filming date.