Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics continues to bleed out, laying off "under 30" more employees in third cut of the year: "The realities of the industry continue to evolve"

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has just announced its third round of job cuts this year. This time, the wound impacts less than 30 staff members across departments.

"Today we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reorganize Crystal Dynamics' studios and teams," Crystal Dynamics shares on LinkedIn, echoing similar announcements it made on the platform in the past, including in August this year. ("Today we made the very difficult decision to part ways with a number of our talented colleagues…)."

