KPop Demon Hunters continues to dominate the animation industry with a whopping 10 Annie Award nominations including Best Feature, Best Music, Best Voice Acting, and more

KPop Demon Hunters is matched only by Pixar's Elio in 2026 Annie Award nominations

Kpop Demon Hunters
(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters continues to be a sensation for its exciting story, engrossing songs, and gorgeous animation, and now the industry is taking notice, honoring the film with 10 Annie Award nominations, including nearly all of the major categories.

The Annie Awards are essentially the Oscars for animation, recognizing major achievements across movies, TV, video games, and animated effects in live action films.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

