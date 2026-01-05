KPop Demon Hunters continues to dominate the animation industry with a whopping 10 Annie Award nominations including Best Feature, Best Music, Best Voice Acting, and more

KPop Demon Hunters continues to be a sensation for its exciting story, engrossing songs, and gorgeous animation, and now the industry is taking notice, honoring the film with 10 Annie Award nominations, including nearly all of the major categories.

The Annie Awards are essentially the Oscars for animation, recognizing major achievements across movies, TV, video games, and animated effects in live action films.

Here's the list of nominations including both the category and the specific creators named for each:

Best Feature (Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix)

Best FX - Feature (Sony Pictures Imageworks, Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle)

Best Character Animation - Feature (Ryusuke Furuya)

Best Character Design - Feature (Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson)

Best Direction - Feature (Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans)

Best Music - Feature (KPop Demon Hunters Music Team)

Best Production Design - Feature (Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim)

Best Voice Acting - Feature (Arden Cho - Character: Rumi)

Best Writing - Feature (Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans)

Best Editorial - Feature (KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team)

The only eligible Annie Award for which KPop Demon Hunters was not nominated is Best Storyboarding. Meanwhile, Pixar's Elio also received 10 nominations for nine of the same characters, with Elio being nominated for Best Storyboarding but not Best Music.

The music of KPop Demon Hunters has been a huge component of its global success. And while it's the film's big hit 'Golden' that has topped the charts, it's 'What it Sounds Like' that we singled out as one of the best songs of 2025.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix right now.