Speedy Gonzales set to get his own standalone movie

Warner Bros. looks to be returning to its army of animated Looney Tunes characters and putting all the attention on one of its fastest, with news that a Speedy Gonzales film is in the works. The fastest mouse in all of Mexico has been handed over to director Jorge R. Gutiérrez, who teased the announcement on social media.

The director posted a photo on Instagram wearing a similar hat and bandanna that Speedy was synonymous with, and holding a toy version of the character. Gutiérrez wrote, “Guess what movie I might be developing at Warner Brothers Pictures Animation,” which has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Currently, no writers or plot details have been confirmed for the project, which will be the most recent attempt to give the animated mouse his own movie.

A post shared by Jorge R Gutierrez (@mexopolis) A photo posted by on

Back in 2010, a live-action/animated film was announced, with George Lopez set to voice Speedy, before it got lost in development hell. Five years later, an all-new effort was revealed, set to be fully animated and featuring Eugenio Derbez as the voice of the character. Unfortunately, by 2024, Derbez was doubtful of any development, revealing to UPI, "I feel that the studios are afraid that, nowadays, it's so politically incorrect. I've been telling them constantly that we love Speedy Gonzales in Mexico.”

Even with these false starts for Speedy, it’s hard not to get excited about the latest attempt, especially given the director involved. Gutiérrez’s work to date has consisted of eye-popping animation, including the short-lived Netflix series Maya and the Three and the 2014 film The Book of Life. Even now, being over a decade old, the Guillermo del Toro-produced picture was a great watch, and we can only hope Speedy’s solo story has the same energy.

The biggest concern, however, is whether Warner Bros. actually lets Speedy Gonzales reach the finish line, given the tumultuous handling of their other Looney Tunes-centric picture, Wile E. Coyote. The completed movie, set for a 2023 release, was shelved, leading to fan outcry and even cast members (including John Cena) speaking out about giving Wile E. his time to shine. After a lengthy process, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film, and it's now heading to theaters on August 28, 2026. To keep up to date on what else is hitting screens this year, head here.