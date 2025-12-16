Weapons creator is teaming up with Netflix for adaptation of grisly true crime novel Torso

Zach Cregger is making a movie about the Cleveland Torso Murderer

Weapons director Zach Cregger is trading the paranormal for true crime as he sets his sights on adapting a grisly murder case with Netflix.

Cregger was attached to the project, and the streaming giant has won the bidding war for the film rights to the true crime graphic novel 'Torso' as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Cregger will serve as producer under his Subconscious banner, but won't write or direct.

