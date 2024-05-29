Tom Hiddleston reveals the kind words Josh Brolin told him before Thanos killed Loki in Infinity War

Tom Hiddleston says he and Josh Brolin had a sweet moment following the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

"It was a big day. I checked into my hotel and within an hour or two I had run into Josh Brolin, who could not have been kinder," Hiddleston told Variety. "He enveloped me in this enormous hug and he was like 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.'"

Loki's death was not just the payoff to a series of feints in previous films where he appeared dead, only to reveal it was all a fake out a bit later. It was also the opening volley of Thanos' assault on the MCU after years of him lurking in the shadows and pulling the strings.

Along with breaking the hearts of Loki's legions of loyal fans, Thanos' killing of the beloved anti-hero fully established him as a threat capable of not just taking on the Avengers, but someone with the potential to actually win - as seen in the film's tragic ending in which Thanos indeed completes his quest to wipe out half of all life in the MCU.

Thanos did of course get one last ride, returning as the villain of Infinity War's sequel, Avengers: Endgame. And Loki did what superheroes often do and found a way to come back, starring in two seasons of his own Loki streaming series.

Thanos and Loki haven't come face-to-face for a rematch yet, but with the Multiversal movie Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, it's as likely as it's ever been that the God of Stories could yet avenge himself in a new confrontation with Thanos.

