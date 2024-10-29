Marvel editors reveal the Chris Evans conversation that led to Deadpool and Wolverine's foul-mouthed post-credits scene: "I'm game for whatever you want me to do"

Deadpool and Wolverine's co-editor Dean Zimmerman has revealed the surprisingly low-key origin story behind Chris Evans' foul-mouthed post-credits scene as the Human Torch.

"I specifically remember when it happened," Zimmerman told CinemaBlend of the initial conversation between Chris Evans and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds that led to the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene.

"We were shooting on that New York Street. Chris came to the set. He walked onto the New York Street just to come say hi," Zimmerman recalled.

"We had met for the first time, and were sitting in the barber’s shop on the New York Street. And Ryan literally was like, 'Hey Chris, I have this idea for this coda at the end. You say some of the dialogue here, but this is what you actually say, that I'm gonna repeat later on. Would you be willing to do it?'"

Zimmerman added, "[Chris Evans] goes, 'I'm game for whatever you want me to do.' And he literally got the pages that day! Chris read them, memorized them. It was like one take. He did it a few times, and that was it. There were three cameras on it, and that was it."

The scene in question, of course, featured Deadpool capturing footage of The Human Torch’s tirade towards Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), one that would eventually be repeated by The Merc with the Mouth – and lead to the Fantastic Four member’s death in The Void.

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Chris Evans not long after Deadpool and Wolverine dropped in cinemas, describing him on Instagram as "one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is."

As it turns out, there were also other plans for a second Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene featuring Channing Tatum’s Gambit, but it was ultimately scrapped for feeling too much like "traditional Marvel."

