Deadpool and Wolverine's scrapped Gambit post-credits scene was changed because it felt too much like "traditional Marvel"

By now, you may know that Deadpool and Wolverine's post-credits scene originally featured a look at Channing Tatum's Gambit being rescued in The Void via 'Marvel Sparkle Circle'.

Now, one of the movie's editors has revealed why it didn't make the cut – and it's a perfectly on-brand reason for a Marvel hero that always keeps us on our toes.

Speaking to Screen Rant, co-editor Shane Reid outlines why the credits began with a heartwarming tribute to the legacy of Fox's Marvel movies and ended with the unveiling of Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) and his foul-mouthed tirade against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

"A rhythm to the end credit sequence that we had [was] the Legacy reel [which] was a really important part of the process," Reid said. "Then it was from there, we knew that we had this really wonderful mic-drop-coda with Johnny Storm that was going to close the film out."

That, unfortunately, left no space for Tatum's X-Men hero – because it hewed a little too closely to a typical Marvel after-credits setup.

"I think the Gambit Sparkle Circle feels like a traditional Marvel coda, and I think what these guys were always trying to do was sort of subvert the audience's expectations in that sense," Reid explained.

For his part, Tatum previously told Collider that "something is happening" on the TVA monitors during that post-credits scene, one that suggests Gambit lives to fight another day.

But is that the end for the card-dealing Cajun? If nothing else, Tatum is hard at work willing a standalone Gambit movie into existence. He told Variety: "From your mouth to God's ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please… I've been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It's in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige's hands. I pray to God."

Deadpool and Wolverine will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra 4K HD from October 22. For more, check out the featurettes included in the release, plus all the Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs we found in the Marvel Phase 5 movie.