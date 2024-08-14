Deadpool and Wolverine’s Gambit actor teases a secret spoiler hiding in the Marvel movie's post-credits scene

Gambit actor Channing Tatum has offered up an answer to his character’s fate – while simultaneously teasing that there’s "something happening" in the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene that no one knows about yet.

Tatum’s Gambit – one of several heroes who found themselves pruned to the Void – takes on Cassandra Nova’s selection of heavies and villains towards Deadpool and Wolverine’s third act.

While you may have assumed he died in the aftermath, Tatum puts forward another option in an interview with Collider.

When asked about a post-credits detail on a TVA monitor that seems to suggest Gambit was returning to his original world, Tatum said,"I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he's definitely still in the Void."

Then, the Gambit actor offered up a tease that might nourish us until Avengers: Doomsday: "But there's something that's happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet."

What could it be? Deadpool and Wolverine is already no stranger to future ‘spoilers’ – with Thor crying over Deadpool producing a cryptic response from Chris Hemsworth.

Whether it’s the end of Gambit’s story or the start of a new one, there’s plenty to pick up on post-Deadpool and Wolverine.

In terms of the MCU-at-large, Robert Downey Jr’s surprise casting as Doctor Doom sets up the next two Avengers movies. In the interim, Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 continues on the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and Blade.

On Disney Plus, Marvel conjures up a new miniseries with Agatha All Along in September, with Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart also hitting the streamer in 2025.

For more from Marvel, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Still catching up? You’ll need to know how to watch the Marvel movies in order.