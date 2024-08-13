Ryan Reynolds' "proudest achievement" in Deadpool and Wolverine is renaming a key MCU detail instead of checking for its real name

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has admitted to not knowing what the MCU’s portals were called while shooting the movie but instead came up with a funny nickname for them.

"At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a 'Marvel Sparkle Circle'. Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called," Reynolds posted on Twitter . "One of my favorite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a 'Marvel Sparkle Circle' as well. Sad as it may be, I think it’s my proudest achievement." See the star’s full tweet below.

At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, “Marvel Sparkle Circle”. Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called. One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a “Marvel Sparkle Circle” as well. As though… pic.twitter.com/6nbn40jbQlAugust 12, 2024

The Marvel Easter egg and cameo-packed new movie features one of said 'Marvel Sparkle Circles' towards the end when Cassandra Nova presents Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with one of Doctor Strange’s Sling Rings which opens a portal. The pair then jump through the portal, leaving The Void and re-rentering Earth-616 to stop Paradox and save Deadpool’s universe from being purged.

Marvel fans will know, however, that these 'Sparkle Circles' are actually called Inter-Dimensional Portals, which act as a wormhole creating a door between two locations, whether they are in the same universe or not. The portals first showed up in the 2016 movie Doctor Strange, but have since appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 3, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more.

This is not the first time that a Marvel character has come up with a nickname for the portals though. In Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man turns to Iron Man and says, "And he started doing the yellow sparkly thing that he does," referencing Doctor Strange creating a portal. However, we have to admit that 'yellow sparkly thing' doesn't have as nice of a ring to it as 'Marvel Sparkle Circle', so we’ll give you that one Deadpool.

