Channing Tatum is willing his canceled Gambit movie into existence – and has spoken to Kevin Feige about it

Channing Tatum has shared his hopes for a Gambit movie after his cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. The X-Men spin-off was first announced back in 2014 but was one of the victims of the Disney and 20th Century Fox merger.

Finally, Tatum's version of Remy LeBeau got to see the light of day in the Deadpool threequel in a sequence set in The Void, alongside Wesley Snipes as Blade and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Fans loved his interpretation and have been calling for a full movie to go into production, something that Tatum is willing to happen too.

"I sure hope so," he told Variety of the potential. "From your mouth to God's ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please." The Magic Mike actor has said he's already spoken to Marvel about the potential. "Of course I've said it. I've been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It's in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige's hands. I pray to God."

Tatum isn't the only one who's campaigning for the movie either, with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sharing his hopes in a recent post on Instagram. "Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play," he wrote. "His story is similar to my road on Deadpool – in that Chan spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen."

"Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. Some characters can only exist with a one in a billion pairing and this is it. Gambit found his author in Chan. He's one of the coolest, smartest characters in comics and still largely unexplored. I want more – and from what I saw in theaters, you do too."

Garner agreed, commenting: "I'm ready for a Gambit movie, sequel, threequel. Buying tickets now, @channingtatum." Which MCU star will join the campaign next?

Deadpool and Wolverine is out in theaters now

