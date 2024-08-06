Deadpool and Wolverine proves one thing - it's about time Gambit got his own movie

This article features spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine as well as the first season of X-Men '97... you have been warned!

"They call me, The Gambit!"

X-Men fans watching Deadpool and Wolverine will have yelped with joy at hearing these words. Of the many cameos in the multiverse action-comedy, the appearance of Channing Tatum as the card-slinging Cajun Remy LeBeau, a.k..a Gambit, was the biggest crowd-pleaser.

It represents the end of a long journey for both character and actor. Aside from a poorly received appearance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine (played by Taylor Kitsch), Gambit is arguably the biggest character in the Marvel Universe not to be substantially featured on film. Meanwhile for Tatum, there is some closure on a decade-plus journey with the character, having worked hard to play him in a movie that was announced in 2014 but derailed due to creative differences.

In 2022 Tatum described himself as "traumatized" by the experience, telling Variety : "I haven’t been able to see any of the [Marvel] movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad." Two years later, his dream has been partially realized, but why stop there? With the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) looking for fresh blood, what better candidate for his own movie than the charismatic hero?

New beginnings

You might think a one-off appearance in someone else’s film is a thin argument for a whole movie, but the character has had far more impact in the wider Marvel ecosystem. One of the biggest TV hits of this year has been X-Men ’97, the revival of the '90s X-Men cartoon. Gambit (voiced by A. J. LoCascio) is a huge part of the show, being involved in a love triangle with his long-term love Rogue (Lenore Zann) and unlikely love rival Magneto (Matthew Waterson). It’s a remarkably nuanced storyline, where Gambit reveals his cavalier attitude hides more intense feelings. Then, in a shocking mid-season moment, Gambit sacrifices himself to save the people he loves from villain Master Mold. Ever since, fans have been crossing their fingers hoping for some kind of return for their favorite hero.

With a second season in development and an Emmy nomination in the bag, this and Tatum’s appearance should be evidence enough that Gambit is a prime candidate for his own movie. He is one of the few heroes left who isn’t synonymous with any previous film performance, and his character is precisely the sort of hero you wouldn’t mind following on his own adventure. Flirtatious, daring, and achingly cool, his power to manipulate kinetic energy, usually in the form of explosive playing cards, has already made for one of the most impressive set pieces in Deadpool and Wolverine when he spreads a deck of glowing cards in slow motion, before using them to take out Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) henchmen. Whereas other cameos in the film felt like final bows to old favorites, there surely are only few fans leaving the cinema who wouldn’t be open to more of Remy Labeau.

Making a name for himself

With that in mind, who would play him? Well, Tatum still seems like the obvious choice. At 44, he would be a more mature version of the character, but he’s only a year older than Robert Downey Jr. was when he first played Iron Man, and younger than fellow MCU newbies Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, currently preparing to take their 'First Steps' as half of the Fantastic Four.

The character clearly means a lot to him, taking to social media to thank producer/star Ryan Reynolds for the chance to achieve his dream. "I thought I had lost Gambit forever" Tatum posted on Instagram . “I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me."

There are other options of course, as many on the internet believe Austin Butler would offer a brilliant alternative. However, surely a film for Gambit fans starring someone who clearly adores him as much as they do would be a no brainer?

It’s clear that the MCU is leaning on familiarity to bring itself back to its glory days. It’s most famous face, Robert Downey Jr., is coming back as Doctor Doom, while Hugh Jackman breaking his supposed retirement after Logan is surely evidence that legacy is a big factor in the future of the world’s biggest movie franchise.

In that sense, Gambit is the best of both worlds: someone familiar for audiences, but also new enough to tell exciting stories. Before his final showdown in Deadpool and Wolverine, Tatum’s Gambit declares "I’m about to make a name for myself". He was right, and it would be a shame for that name to go to waste.

Deadpool and Wolverine is out in theaters worldwide now.

