MCU star teases her future as Shuri in a potential Black Panther 3: "There's a lot coming up"

Letitia Wright has teased her MCU future as Shuri in a potential Black Panther 3 – and though she's being pretty coy, it sounds like we'll be seeing her again.

Shuri debuted in 2018's Black Panther, and in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she took over her brother's mantle following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

"Let's just say, I would like to continue with Shuri," Wright teased on The View. "She's one of my favorite characters. Such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her."

When asked about Black Panther 3, Wright answered: "There's a lot to, a lot to – a lot coming up."

Now, it's unclear when we might see Shuri again. Riri Williams was a major character in Wakanda Forever, so it's possible Shuri could make a cameo in the upcoming Disney Plus show Ironheart, which will revolve around Riri. Then there are two new Avengers movies on the way, too – Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. Both seem like likely candidates for the new Black Panther to appear in.

