Simi Liu says Shang-Chi 2 is still coming despite Destin Daniel Cretton directing Spider-Man 4: "I don’t think anything’s been impacted"

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu says the sequel is still coming despite Destin Daniel Cretton turning his attention to Spider-Man 4.

"I don't think anything's been impacted," Liu told ScreenRant. "I think we're all... I speak to Destin often and there's nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film."

The 2021 film stars Liu as Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind when he becomes involved with the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The cast includes Awkafina Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Benedict Wong. A sequel has reportedly been in the works for over three years, as part of Cretton's overall deal with Disney, though there hasn't been much of an update from Marvel. It's also worth noting that Shang-Chi hasn't appeared in any other movies or in a Disney Plus series. Given how tight-lipped Liu was at the mention of the upcoming Avengers movie, it's possible that Shang-Chi will make an appearance.

It was announced back in September that Cretton would direct Spider-Man 4, making some fans worried that Shang-Chi 2 was dead in the water. Cretton is also working on Disney Plus's upcoming Wonder Man miniseries, so it's safe to say he's got a lot on his plate.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming now on Disney Plus. Spider-Man 4 hits theaters on July 31, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.