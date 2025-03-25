Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"

News
By published

Paul Rudd is still wondering if Ant-Man could have taken Thanos down from the inside

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Paul Rudd is still thinking about one particularly gross Avengers fan theory: Thanus. If that doesn't ring any bells, let us quickly refresh your memory…

Around the time of Avengers: Endgame's release back in 2019, Marvel fans thought up the perfect way to defeat Thanos. All Ant-Man had to do was make himself really, really small, and get… well, inside Thanos' rear end. He'd then just make himself large again, which would (presumably) kill Thanos. Of course, that's not quite how things went down in Endgame, but the theory is still playing on Rudd's mind, which he addressed in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?" the actor pondered. "Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?"

"Do you know what we’re talking about?" Rudd then asked his Death of a Unicorn co-star Jenna Ortega. "There was a theory – going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just… instead of Thanos, it was 'Thanus,' go up Thanos and then expand."

However, Rudd has swapped the Quantum Realm for mythical creatures in his latest movie, Death of Unicorn. He and Ortega play Elliot and Ridley, a father and daughter who are en route to a corporate retreat when their car accidentally hits and kills a unicorn foal. When Elliot's boss wants to start conducting tests on the unicorn, the foal's parents catch on and set out on a deadly revenge mission.

Death of a Unicorn arrives in US theaters on March 28 and UK cinemas on April 4. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's movie release dates.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Scott in Ant-Man suit
Paul Rudd reveals his top two MCU movies and his choices prove that he's a man of taste
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd gives cryptic response about potentially returning to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday: "As far as the Russos, they have my number"
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
James Gunn weighs in on a potential deep-cut Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy plot hole
Odin in Thor
A new Marvel theory that's essentially a lost What If...? episode has us wondering if another MCU character could have defeated Thanos
Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC panel
Marvel fans are sharing their dream Avengers team-ups, including one that would be "the biggest payoff" in the MCU so far
Latest in Marvel Movies
Wanda in Doctor Strange
Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first Marvel actors to say she's not in the next pair of Avengers movies
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"
Avengers: Doomsday directors admit it's a "difficult" movie to make but tease some great Marvel collaborators "old and new"
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
Latest in News
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star to lead upcoming thriller movie from Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director
The Witcher 4 cinematic screenshot showing a closeup of Ciri, protagonist of the new adventure
"We slept under our desks and lived in chaos": Before the Witcher 3 became an RPG phenomenon, CDPR's CEOs had a tough time making the original game
Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter
Jason Isaacs says Meryl Streep should play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's Harry Potter series: "She can do anything"
WOTLK
Following a high-profile guild quitting WoW Classic Hardcore, Blizzard makes the unprecedented decision to revive MMO characters that die during DDoS attacks "at our sole discretion"
Wanda in Doctor Strange
Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first Marvel actors to say she's not in the next pair of Avengers movies
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"
More about marvel movies
Wanda in Doctor Strange

Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first Marvel actors to say she's not in the next pair of Avengers movies
She-Hulk on Disney Plus

Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.

Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
See more latest
Most Popular
Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King
The 10 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more
Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter
Jason Isaacs says Meryl Streep should play Lucius Malfoy in HBO's Harry Potter series: "She can do anything"
The Witcher 4 cinematic screenshot showing a closeup of Ciri, protagonist of the new adventure
"We slept under our desks and lived in chaos": Before the Witcher 3 became an RPG phenomenon, CDPR's CEOs had a tough time making the original game
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star to lead upcoming thriller movie from Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director
WOTLK
Following a high-profile guild quitting WoW Classic Hardcore, Blizzard makes the unprecedented decision to revive MMO characters that die during DDoS attacks "at our sole discretion"
Wanda in Doctor Strange
Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first Marvel actors to say she's not in the next pair of Avengers movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
As Assassin's Creed Shadows is showered in positive reviews, Ubisoft is "truly overwhelmed by the incredible support and enthusiasm we've received"
Street Fighter
Almost a year after losing Talk to Me directors, Sony's Street Fighter movie has been pulled from the studio's release schedule
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal opens up about his "unhealthy mindset" going into The Last of Us season 2: "I kind of feel their pain"
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 could be about to turn one of the darkest events in Star Wars even darker