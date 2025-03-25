Paul Rudd is still thinking about that one Thanos and Ant-Man fan theory: "I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?"

Paul Rudd is still thinking about one particularly gross Avengers fan theory: Thanus. If that doesn't ring any bells, let us quickly refresh your memory…

Around the time of Avengers: Endgame's release back in 2019, Marvel fans thought up the perfect way to defeat Thanos. All Ant-Man had to do was make himself really, really small, and get… well, inside Thanos' rear end. He'd then just make himself large again, which would (presumably) kill Thanos. Of course, that's not quite how things went down in Endgame, but the theory is still playing on Rudd's mind, which he addressed in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?" the actor pondered. "Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?"

"Do you know what we’re talking about?" Rudd then asked his Death of a Unicorn co-star Jenna Ortega. "There was a theory – going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just… instead of Thanos, it was 'Thanus,' go up Thanos and then expand."

However, Rudd has swapped the Quantum Realm for mythical creatures in his latest movie, Death of Unicorn. He and Ortega play Elliot and Ridley, a father and daughter who are en route to a corporate retreat when their car accidentally hits and kills a unicorn foal. When Elliot's boss wants to start conducting tests on the unicorn, the foal's parents catch on and set out on a deadly revenge mission.

Death of a Unicorn arrives in US theaters on March 28 and UK cinemas on April 4. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's movie release dates.