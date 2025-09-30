Channing Tatum says Avengers: Doomsday tops Deadpool and Wolverine for crowd-pleasing moments that will "make your brain ooze out of your ears"

Gambit actor Channing Tatum knows a thing or two about crowd-pleasing moments, having appeared in the ultra-successful Deadpool and Wolverine and being present for some of its biggest audience reactions.

Despite that, Tatum believes Avengers: Doomsday will continue the MCU tradition of going one better – and then some – with its most-talked-about scenes.

"[Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie. As I was reading I was like, 'No, how are they going to do this?!' You're just not ready… It's gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears," Tatum told ET Online.

Tatum compares the likely reaction of crowds sitting down to watch Avengers: Doomsday next year to Wesley Snipes' Blade waltzing into view in the Void during Deadpool and Wolverine – a moment that led to fans becoming unglued from their seats on opening weekend.

"People are going to lose their actual minds," Tatum said. "It's that, but maybe times like 50?"

Tatum is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside a who's who of Marvel actors both new and old. Much of the Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four casts are present and accounted for as, too, are a clutch of legacy X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart and James Marsden. MCU mainstays such as Chris Hemsworth will also be appearing in Doomsday, which has just wrapped filming.

While most spoilers have been under lock and key during production, a collection of costume designs were posted online, offering up glimpses of how the X-Men will look in action next year.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, 2026.

