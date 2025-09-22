First look at Avengers: Doomsday comic-accurate costumes for the X-Men and more has hit the internet

The first look at the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in costume has hit the internet – and things are looking very comic-accurate, especially the X-Men characters.

In a picture of crew merch shared online after the film wrapped, artwork of the confirmed cast so far depicts the various characters in their suits. Check it out below.

New crew merch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’(📸: giponci | IG) pic.twitter.com/cttWSbcb7PSeptember 21, 2025

From left to right, we can see (deep breath): Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh's Yelena, a character with their face obscured who seems to be Ian McKellan's Magneto, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Letitia Wright's Shuri, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, James Marsden's Cyclops, Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Winston Duke's M'Baku, Channing Tatum's Gambit, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Lewis Pullman's Sentry, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Tenoch Huerta's Namor, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, and a mystery character.

Now, that mystery character might be an older version of Franklin Richards, which would make sense after the timeskip in the Fantastic Four post-credits scene, which showed Doctor Doom appearing in the Baxter Building for Franklin. Equally, though, it could be an unannounced character: Valeria, Franklin's sister in the comics. Valeria hasn't made her MCU debut and it's unclear if she ever will, though, so this is just speculation.

Though we can only see a tiny amount of each character's costume, there are some interesting details to be gleaned. For one thing, it looks like Thor is back to his Infinity War look with short hair and a black suit, while some of the Fantastic Four seem to be sporting new jackets (Reed is, of course, in a lab coat).

Shuri also has a black and gold Black Panther suit very similar to her Wakanda Forever look, while Namor is now outfitted in a black and blue ensemble that resembles his comic book counterpart's bodysuit. Loki also has his gold horns, matching how we last saw him as he became part of Yggdrasil in the Loki season 2 ending (though his green costume looks the same, so it's unclear just yet if he'll make it out of his new position or not).

Each of the X-Men is also looking very similar to their comic book versions, and, if you look very closely at the drawing that appears to be Magneto, he might even have long hair, which is just visible touching the top of his shoulder.

Sentry (or Bob) is also back in his gold costume, which suggests we'll see him using his powers, after the Thunderbolts ending established this risked unleashing the Void. Again, it's very comic-accurate.

The key thing to take away, though, is that every character has a super suit of some kind, suggesting we'll see them all get stuck into the action.

Hardly anything is known about the plot of Doomsday just yet, though Cumming might have given away that the X-Men and Fantastic Four will come to blows. We also got a blurry first look at the the movie courtesy of directors the Russo brothers, which seems to be hinting at Reed's chalkboard.

Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.