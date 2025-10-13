Channing Tatum says his unmade Gambit movie had something "Marvel and Disney would never do": mutants having sex

After his unexpected (and hilarious) appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine, Channing Tatum is still hopeful that a Gambit movie will make its way to the big screen, but probably not with the original script conceived before the Disney-Fox merger. As the actor reveals, the unmade Gambit movie had something "Marvel and Disney would never do".

In an interview with Variety, Tatum called his first adventure as Gambit alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool "the most high-stakes cosplay of all time" and an "out-of-body kid moment", and looked at the future of the character in the MCU.

"If the fans really want it, I think there’s a world where Gambit could finally get his due," he said, sharing some details about the original project. "If we’d made our Fox version, that script would’ve never gotten made – ever. It was an R-rated romantic comedy. And when I say R-rated, I mean we went for it. We made Gambit the kind of character who could only exist in a movie with Deadpool. We had mutants having sex! It was wild."

"That’s something Marvel and Disney would never do," he continued, "You don't always know what Disney will be, but you definitely know what it's not going to be. It's not gonna be horror. It's not gonna be sex. But I think Marvel needs that kind of tonal diversity; something to balance the other side.

"Gambit's a great opportunity for that. There's so much you can do with him, and he's slowly being built into the Marvel psyche. It's fascinating, and I think one day they'll figure it out."

The Gambit movie, with Lizzy Caplan and Léa Seydoux once attached to star with Tatum, was once slated for 2018 before being quietly shelved. With the character's cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine still fresh with fans, perhaps Tatum will finally get his wish.

For more, check out the new superhero movies coming your way soon and everything we know about Marvel Phase 6.