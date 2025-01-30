Chris Evans says it's "not true" that he's returning as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday: "Happily retired!"

Despite rumors to the contrary, Chris Evans says he's not returning as Captain America in the MCU.

Late last year, a report from TheWrap claimed that Evans would be reprising his role in Avengers: Doomsday, returning alongside Robert Downey Jr. (though he's coming back not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom).

"That's not true, though," Evans told Esquire. "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years – ever since Endgame. I've just stopped responding to it." He added: "Yeah, no – happily retired!"

Evans returned to the MCU briefly in Deadpool and Wolverine, but as Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch. He hasn't played Captain America since giving up his shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took over, embracing the mantle in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie is soon headlining his own movie with the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which also stars Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, AKA Red Hulk.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, Downey Jr. is definitely returning, while Benedict Cumberbatch originally said his Doctor Strange wouldn't be part of the cast, then backtracked and said he would be returning in that movie after all. The Russo Brothers will be back to direct.

Brave New World arrives on February 14. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store for us, or have a marathon with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.