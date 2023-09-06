What happened to Marrok in Ahsoka episode 4? The answer is tricky, since the episode isn't exactly forthcoming with details on the mysterious Inquisitor. Before we go any further, a warning that the following contains major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the latest episode, Ahsoka Tano and Marrok go head to head once more, though this time, the outcome of their showdown seems fairly definitive. But something strange happens to Marrok, which could have you wondering just what went down. We've broken it down below, with our best theorizing about what happened to Marrok and what it could mean for the future.

What happened to Marrok in Ahsoka episode 4?

(Image credit: Disney+)

In the latest installment of Ahsoka, the mysterious Inquisitor goes up against Ahsoka once again. The former Jedi puts an end to their duel pretty quickly, though, with a slick move that cuts Marrok's torso. The Inquisitor then appears to turn into green mist that escapes through his dark uniform.

So what exactly happened to him? At the moment, it's unclear, but it certainly would seem like magick courtesy of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, most likely through their descendant Morgan Elsbeth. The witches are actually able to reanimate the dead and possess people, with that tell-tale green magick glow appearing around their targets and vessels. It's not obvious at the moment if that's what happened to Marrok, but since the mist is green, we can assume the Nightsisters' magick is involved somehow. Some kind of magick transformation for the man inside Marrok's suit is an especially convincing theory, considering that, in Arthurian legend, Marrok is the name of a knight turned into a wolf by a witch associated with Morgan le Fay.

This could also mean Marrok is a Nightbrother, AKA a male, Zabrak inhabitant of Dathomir – Darth Maul was one of these. Since the Nightsisters' society is matriarchal, the Nightbrothers are subservient to the witches.

There have been plenty of other theories about who Marrok is, though, ranging from Sam Witwer's Force Unleashed character Starkiller to a tragic theory suggesting the Inquisitor is Ezra Bridger himself. We still don't know who is beneath the mask, though the possibilities are endless with magick involved.

Maybe we've seen the last of Marrok, but it's also likely that he'll be showing up again, which could provide more answers. We'll just have to wait and see.

Ahsoka is streaming weekly on Disney Plus now. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: