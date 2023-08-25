Ahsoka cast credit is fuelling even more speculation about Marrok

The Ahsoka cast includes a familiar voice – and it's got speculation about the identity of the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok moving into overdrive. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The Ahsoka credits – which we think could include clues about the future of the show, and also feature a cryptic code that has been deciphered already – feature a name that has popped up in Star Wars many times before: Sam Witwer.

He's the voice behind Darth Maul (in The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels), along with Galen Marek, AKA Starkiller, in The Force Unleashed video games. Starkiller was Darth Vader's secret apprentice, but those games are part of the old Legends continuity, so aren't considered canon anymore.

"In the #Ahsoka credits you can see Sam Witwer's name under additional voices," says one fan on Twitter . "Marrok?!"

"Oh if it were to be Starkiller... I'd go nuts!!" says another fan . "We're about to get dark Starkiller vs. Ahsoka," predicts someone else .

Marrok's only identifying credit is that he's physically portrayed by Paul Darnell, a stunt performer who has also appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. It's possible that Witwer is providing the voice for the character, though it's very difficult to tell at the moment, since the mysterious Inquisitor has yet to say a word.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

But, it should be noted that Witwer often provides additional voices in Star Wars (as he's credited as doing here), so there's nothing concrete tying him to Marrok at the moment. Plus, other Star Wars voice actors are listed in the additional voices credits, and some of them have had significant roles in the past. Matthew Wood is the voice of General Grievous, while Robin Atkin Downes is the voice of Hera Syndulla's father, Cham Syndulla, along with Senator Rush Clovis. None of these characters are in Ahsoka episodes 1 or 2, so Witwer's inclusion doesn't necessarily mean anything.

Though, it certainly would make a lot of sense for this Inquisitor to be Starkiller – Galen Marek and Marrok are very similar names, and Dave Filoni has already said the show is all about Master and apprentice relationships. Starkiller was Vader's apprentice, and Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan before his fall to the dark side. That could make for quite the parallel. But, some Star Wars fans are also convinced that Marrok will turn out to be Ezra Bridger.

We can also safely rule out Marrok actually being Witwer's other famous Star Wars voice role, Darth Maul, since Maul is long dead (for real this time) at this point on the Star Wars timeline. But, there is a Darth Maul reference in Ahsoka episode 1 that could be setting up a tragic story for Shin Hati. For more on Shin, see our theory on why Shin and Baylan Skoll's Norse mythology connection could spell disaster.

