Dave Filoni teases more Ahsoka details, says it's all about mentor-student relationships

Ahsoka will be all about "master-apprentice relationships", says writer Dave Filoni. Oh, and epic lightsaber fights, of course...

Ahead of the Star Wars series landing on Disney Plus very soon, IGN released an exclusive featurette, which sees Filoni, executive producer Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and more tease what's to come from the show.

"It's very much the idea of apprenticeship," adds Favreau. "The need for those two groups to come together in order to pass down the knowledge and help save the world, in the case of Star Wars."

"All of that wisdom gets passed down over those generations," executive producer Cassie Beck chimes in. "We have Qui-Gon Jinn, who is the master of Obi-Wan, who is the master of Anakin Skywalker. And, by being trained by Anakin, Ahsoka is a part of that legacy as well."

"There had to be a lot of lightsaber fights, and they had to be good because our fans know the difference," Filoni laughs. "From the beginning of the series, Ahsoka is out there on the fringe of the galaxy. When she hears whispers of this warlord's return, she decides to enlist her friends' help."

Elsewhere in the video, Filoni recalls how George Lucas helped him create the character of Ahsoka Tano, and how instrumental he was in her becoming the student of Anakin, who looks likely to cameo in the upcoming TV series.

"Originally, we didn't know what The Clone Wars would be," he says. "There was a Jedi, and there was a Padawan. We thought, 'We'll put them on adventures', but George had other ideas. He says, 'Well, let's give Anakin Skywalker a Padawan.' I was like, 'Anakin doesn't have a Padawan.' And he just looked at me and said, 'Anakin has a Padawan.' That was basically it, that's how Ahsoka came about."

Also starring Ray Stevenson, Eman Esfandi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus on August 23. While we wait, check out our handy explainers on Sabine Wren, the World Between Worlds, and more, as well as a list of all the titles you should tune into before it arrives...