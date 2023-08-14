New Ahsoka teaser confirms what we already suspected – Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker

A new Ahsoka teaser not only confirms that Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker, but also seems to reveal that Clone Wars flashbacks will be part of the new Star Wars show.

In the footage, which you can see below, a very familiar voice can be heard towards the end of the teaser. "In this war you will face more than just droids," says Christensen's Anakin in a voiceover. "As your Master, it's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you."

Some additional lines come after that: "Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."

Excitingly, this is brand new dialogue for Anakin, which finally confirms Christensen's return after Star Wars let it slip in a merchandise description. Plus, the Jedi turned Sith Lord was name dropped twice in a recent trailer for the show – which also features a chilling Darth Vader Easter egg.

Since Anakin is also talking about training Ahsoka in the teaser, it seems this is Clone Wars-era dialogue, which suggests we'll be seeing some flashbacks to that time period in the new show.

We still haven't actually laid eyes on Anakin's return, however, so it seems we'll just have to wait to actually see Snips and Skyguy together again. The jury is also still out on whether we'll get a Force ghost Anakin and Ahsoka scene, but if that is the case, Star Wars fans already have ideas on how a reunion should go.

Another recently released Ahsoka teaser has shown the titular former Jedi training Sabine Wren in lightsaber combat, with Sabine wielding Ezra Bridger's lightsaber. Ezra was last seen vanishing into space with Grand Admiral Thrawn, but since Eman Esfandi will play Ezra in live-action and Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn has been glimpsed in the trailers, we can assume they'll be returning.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus in a double season premiere this August 23.

