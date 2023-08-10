Star Wars fans are debating how an Ahsoka and Anakin reunion should go

The Star Wars community is locked in another debate – and this time, it's about whether a potential reunion between Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker should involve forgiveness or not.

"We'll have to wait and see, but I expect we'll get an Anakin Force ghost appearance in the Ahsoka series," reads a (now deleted) Reddit post. "I'd really like it if Ahsoka basically told him to piss off. He basically killed everyone she knew and subsequently was responsible for decades of fascist dictatorship and the death of trillions. I'd even go as far to say that it'd make her a stronger character for not just adopting the fond view of Anakin that the fans have." The Redditor goes on to point out this could create an "interesting character-driven conflict" between Luke Skywalker, who turned Anakin back to the light, and Ahsoka, too.

"IMO it's a really interesting conflict that feels natural for these characters where both sides are valid in their view, but I'm worried we’re just gonna get 'oh hey Master/Skyguy,'" the post finishes.

The community is diving right into the debate. "Thinking back to the Star Wars Rebels 2x22 Twilight of the Apprentice, right before Ahsoka started to fight Anakin she told him 'I won't leave you, not this time,'" points out one Redditor , referring to the showdown between Ahsoka and Darth Vader in the animated show. "Because she told him that, isn't it more likely she would forgive him?"

"I also don't want her to forgive him but her line to Luke about being like his father makes me think she forgave him," says another person of Ahsoka's appearance in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6. "She also said that she was a friend of the family and although she’s friends with Padmé, it was obviously more of a reference to Anakin. I think it would have been interesting if she told Luke that he was like Padmé instead and then Luke asks her about his dad and she says she doesn't want to talk about Anakin because the subject makes her uneasy. I hope that whenever Force ghost Anakin appears, there's a confrontation at first for what he’s done"

"Ahsoka strikes me as the type to forgive. I feel like it would really go against her character to not forgive him," argues someone else .

"That's like saying Obi-Wan shouldn't forgive Anakin. He is in essence their brother. They're gonna forgive him. They will never let him forget that he turned to the dark side, but they will forgive him," is another person's view .

"You know, it's a toss up for me. Part of me wants her to forgive him for fanservice and the other part just wants to see a very pissed Togruta forgetting her Jedi ways for a minute and absolutely roasting a Force ghost," says another fan .

It's looking like Ahsoka will feature a reunion between Snips and Skyguy, since Star Wars merch has seemingly let slip that Hayden Christensen is reprising his role. But, there's still a chance this could just be for flashbacks, so we'll have to wait for answers for now.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus with a double season premiere this August 23. In the meantime, check out our guide on what to watch before Ahsoka and how to watch The Clone Wars in order to prepare – and see our rundown of everything you need to know about Rebels and the lowdown on the World Between Worlds, too.