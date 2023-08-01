Anakin Skywalker is seemingly back in Ahsoka – if you believe this official Amazon listing, anyway.

As first spotted by Star Wars News Net, a t-shirt depicting Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in the Disney Plus show is accompanied by a description that lists multiple characters in Ahsoka. Spot the odd one out…

"Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favorite Star Wars Ahsoka characters!"

Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) have already been confirmed for the series, which begins streaming on Disney Plus from August 23.

Anakin – AKA Skyguy – is a different matter entirely. Hayden Christensen did return to the role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series last year and speculation has been rampant over a return in Ahsoka given the characters' shared history, but this is the closest we’ve come to official confirmation.

Of course, we have to take this with a grain of Crait salt. While it’s an official item from the Star Wars store on Amazon, anyone could have written that listing. Still, it’ll do little to dampen the belief that Anakin will appear again in a galaxy far, far away.

Given the Star Wars timeline, however, it’s worth noting that Ahsoka – which takes place post-Return of the Jedi – will likely only feature Anakin flashbacks or perhaps a Force Ghost cameo or two as a heartfelt reunion-of-sorts for Snips.

