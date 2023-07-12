Ahsoka trailer features a Darth Vader Easter egg

Although the new Ahsoka trailer name-drops Anakin Skywalker twice, there's a chilling Darth Vader Easter egg hidden in the footage that almost everyone missed.

At one point in the trailer, when Baylan Skoll tells Ahsoka, "Anakin spoke highly of you," Darth Vader's instantly recognizable breathing can be heard in the background. It's an easily missed moment, but luckily one particularly sharp-eared fan caught the Easter egg.

YOU CAN HEAR VADER IN THE #ahsoka TRAILER!!! While editing my reaction I just caught this! After Baylan said “Anakin spoke very highly of you” you can hear the iconic sound of Vader breathing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WWCOwDITDAJuly 11, 2023 See more

Ahsoka also tells Sabine Wren in the trailer that Anakin never got to finish her training – if you've checked out The Clone Wars, you'll know this is because Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi Order after being falsely accused of a terrible crime. She briefly reunited with Anakin before his fall to the dark side, then spent a long time unaware that her former Master had become Darth Vader. The duo met again in the Rebels season 2 finale, crossing lightsabers in a heartbreaking duel.

Interestingly enough, Hayden Christensen may or may not be reprising his role as Anakin/Vader in the Ahsoka show, which means we might see another meeting between Snips and Skyguy after all this time. That could be in a flashback or even an appearance from Anakin as a Force ghost – though we'll just have to wait and see how that plays out, if Christensen is returning.

Ahsoka is set to release on Disney Plus this August 23 with a double season premiere. While you wait, check out our guide on how to watch The Clone Wars in order and what to watch before Ahsoka to get ready – or see our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.