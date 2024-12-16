Hit Apple TV Plus show Silo gets renewed for two final seasons to tell the complete story of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi book series

Apple TV Plus has officially renewed its hit world-building drama Silo for two more seasons.

As confirmed in a press release from Apple TV Plus, Silo has been renewed for season 3 and 4 to tell the complete its adaptation of Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. The fourth season of Silo will bring the series to its final chapter.

Howey’s Wool series, made up of three novels titled Wool, Shift, and Dust, takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth where humanity survives in a subterranean city with 144 floors known as the silo. No one is allowed to leave apart from a select few chosen to clean the external sensors with a wool cloth, where they then die within minutes. The question is, is the outside world really as toxic as it seems or is there more going on beneath the surface?

Creator Graham Yost commented on how "rewarding" it has been to adapt Howey’s novels. "With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos." As for leading lady and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, the Dune star has "loved every minute" of bringing her heroine to the screen.

"I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey's books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show," said Ferguson. "I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale."

One of the best Apple TV Plus shows , Silo smashed onto the streamer back in 2023 and quickly proved a hit with fans. Like the books, the series follows the last ten thousand people on Earth who live in an underground silo. However, not all is as it seems as engineer Juliette (Ferguson) soon realizes when she looks into why the silo was first built.

This year, Silo season 2 premiered and thus far has been an even wilder ride than the first series. But the news of seasons 3 and 4 has come before season 2 has even come to a close, as we are still a few weeks off its fiery finale – see our Silo season 2 release schedule for more on that.

