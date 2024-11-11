Silo season 2 release schedule? When is episode 1 on Apple TV Plus?

One of the best Apple TV shows is returning to our screens this week as we return to the 'down deep' with Silo season 2. You may therefore be wondering when exactly is Silo season 2, episode 1 releasing, keen to be reunited with Rebecca Ferguson's rebellious Juliette.

Don't worry as we are here to help! Below you'll find everything you need to know about the Silo season 2, episode 1 release date including the US and UK streaming times for the latest installment on Apple TV Plus. Not only that, but we also have confirmation of the episode count as well as a look at the full release schedule, which stretches into 2025.

The Silo season 2, episode 1 release date is November 15, 2024. Apple TV Plus haven't revealed the exact release time yet, but they have been pretty consistent in the past with dropping new episodes at 12:00 AM midnight PT/3:00 AM ET. For those on UK shores, that is 8:00 AM GMT.

For other regions, be sure to use the time zone converter.

Silo season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Silo season 2 will release new episodes every Friday from November through to January next year. Each episode will be around 40 to 60 minutes long, just like with season 1.

The current Silo season 2 release schedule is below.

Silo season 2 episode 1 – November 15, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 2 – November 22, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 3 – November 29, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 4 – December 6, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 5 – December 13, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 6 – December 20, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 7 – December 27, 2024

Silo season 2 episode 8 – January 3, 2025

Silo season 2 episode 9 – January 10, 2025

Silo season 2 episode 10 – January 17, 2025

How many episodes of Silo season 2 are there?

There are ten episodes in total in Silo season 2, following in the footsteps of season 1 which had the same number.

Where can I watch Silo season 2?

Silo season 2 is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV Plus worldwide, which is where you can stream the previous season too. No matter where you are in the world, you'll need a subscription in order to tune in.

