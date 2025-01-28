George R.R. Martin has high praise for the next Game of Thrones spin-off: "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for"

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has shared high praise for the next spin-off in the series.

Taking to his Not a Blog page, Martin revealed that he has watched all six episodes of the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

"Ira [Parker, showrunner] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production," Martin wrote. "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall."

He added: "A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

Martin is indeed concerned by adaptations of his work being faithful, sharing a (now deleted) post criticising planned "toxic" changes for House of the Dragon season 3 and beyond.

He continued to explain that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is "a character piece," which means less action. After reminiscing on the publication of the novella, he added: "This one ranks as one of the best stories I’ve ever written, and I am so so so pleased that Ira Parker, Ti Mikkel, Aziza Barnes (may they rest in peace), Owen Harris, and our astonishing cast and crew did right by them."

Martin also wrote that the series will "debut late this year," and potentially alluded to season 2: "Meanwhile, we'll be moving on to The Sworn Sword, the second tale of Dunk & Egg."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is arriving this year, while House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming TV shows of 2025.