Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin doesn't like Hollywood screenwriters changing the source material because in "the majority of cases" they don't improve it

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin really isn't a fan of writers altering the source material for adaptations.

"Television and film are ultimately collaborative," he said during an event with author Joe Abercrombie. "You always have the director and the actors and of course the studio will have executives, they will give notes and all that, and you have to deal with all that, which some people do better than others.

"The hard part about collaborating is not so much them, but, I find – speaking only for myself here, not for Joe – is dealing with the other writers," he continued. "They're adapting your book or your story, and they hire someone else to do it, and there's a phrase that they empower this writer to – okay, take The Great Gatsby, but make it your own. And I don't want anyone to make The Great Gatsby their own."

He added: "I think I may be a minority in this case here that other people don't mind that and all. But I don't think in most of the cases where a Hollywood screenwriter makes something their own that they improve it. I think [in] the majority of cases it's the opposite."

You can see the remarks for yourself in the video below, starting at around the 35:19 timestamp.

George R.R. Martin + Joe Abercrombie Interview at The Kimo Theatre (May 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Of course, this isn't the first time Martin has said something similar. In a now-deleted post on his Not a Blog page, Martin took aim against changes to his Fire and Blood book for HBO's adaptation House of the Dragon, describing a butterfly effect that would only get worse: "There are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…"

Martin also recently took to his page to speak directly to fans who demand he finishes The Winds of Winter, and he also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

House of the Dragon season 3 is expected next year. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows left to release in 2025.