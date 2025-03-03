House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars

A House of the Dragon actor has teased season 3's opening battle – and we can't wait.

"Battle of the Gullet is gonna be BEASTLY," Abubakar Salim, who plays Alyn of Hull, recently tweeted. It's unclear whether Salim is basing this comment off a script for the new season or if he's just going by George R.R. Martin's source material, but either way, it looks like we can expect an explosive start to House of the Dragon season 3.

In Martin's book Fire & Blood, the Battle of the Gullet sees the Triarchy (an alliance of troops from the Free Cities) and House Velaryon's fleet take to the waters while their dragons face off in the sky. In the war between Team Green vs Team Black, the Triarchy are fighting on behalf of House Hightower, and the Velayrons are on the side of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Salim's character Alyn is the bastard son of Lord Corlys and part of the Velaryon fleet.

The battle was originally meant to conclude House of the Dragon season 2, but is now kicking off season 3 after season 2 was cut down to eight episodes. According to HBO boss Francesca Orsi, it will be "worth the wait," and the move to season 3 was the right decision. "I don't think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we've achieved now this season," she said last month. "It's just so massive, we needed the time to build it."

House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows on the way in 2025.