House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars

News
By
published

Get ready for the Battle of the Gullet

Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
(Image credit: HBO)

A House of the Dragon actor has teased season 3's opening battle – and we can't wait.

"Battle of the Gullet is gonna be BEASTLY," Abubakar Salim, who plays Alyn of Hull, recently tweeted. It's unclear whether Salim is basing this comment off a script for the new season or if he's just going by George R.R. Martin's source material, but either way, it looks like we can expect an explosive start to House of the Dragon season 3.

In Martin's book Fire & Blood, the Battle of the Gullet sees the Triarchy (an alliance of troops from the Free Cities) and House Velaryon's fleet take to the waters while their dragons face off in the sky. In the war between Team Green vs Team Black, the Triarchy are fighting on behalf of House Hightower, and the Velayrons are on the side of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Salim's character Alyn is the bastard son of Lord Corlys and part of the Velaryon fleet.

The battle was originally meant to conclude House of the Dragon season 2, but is now kicking off season 3 after season 2 was cut down to eight episodes. According to HBO boss Francesca Orsi, it will be "worth the wait," and the move to season 3 was the right decision. "I don't think we had the time at that point to do what it is that we've achieved now this season," she said last month. "It's just so massive, we needed the time to build it."

House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

See more TV Shows News
CATEGORIES
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fantasy shows
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things

The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect
Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things 4

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 adds Stranger Things star and Eddie Marsan to cast

Key art for Pokemon Champions

Pokemon Champions could be the series' "biggest announcement in over a decade," says former world champ, because Nintendo might finally be about to separate competitive play from single-player
See more latest
Most Popular
Key art for Pokemon Champions
Pokemon Champions could be the series' "biggest announcement in over a decade," says former world champ, because Nintendo might finally be about to separate competitive play from single-player
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
One of 2024's best anime movies has a sequel coming, and the first trailer has been revealed along with a new special
PSVR 2 up close next to a gaming PC
PSVR 2's price drop makes it cheaper than the Meta Quest 3, and I know which one I'd buy
This streamer just beat a no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 with a saxophone controller, and they've got their sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds next
MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man set art of Spider-Man swinging in frame, surrounded by MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man products
The first MTG Spider-Man previews have landed, and you can pre-order the set right now
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Deadpool walking in front of a damaged store during the Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
There's a moment in Deadpool and Wolverine involving Spider-Man that you might have misinterpreted
Death Stranding
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets new details from PlayStation, teasing fans with info on its combat, story, and "large open-world environments"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds might be a bit too popular as one indie dev says their sales totally flatlined around the action RPG's launch: "We haven't sold a single game"
Invincible season 3
We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing
Varada Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
The first full-length trailer for Doctor Who season 2 is here – and fans think they've spotted the mysterious Mrs. Flood