After Joffrey spoiled the House of the Dragon ending, Game of Thrones fans have realized he also spoils major details from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A few years after Game of Thrones fans realized Joffrey had spoiled the House of the Dragon ending for everyone, it turns out that the villain has also given away major details from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new show, which is airing weekly on HBO, is adapted from George R.R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, and it follows the tale of Ser Dunk the Tall and his unusual squire Egg.

But, since the show is set earlier than Game of Thrones (see our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline for more), that means that characters in Game of Thrones might know the fate of leading characters from the new show. Unfortunately, that's the case with Joffrey. Now, a warning that the following will contain spoilers for the Hedge Knight novella, which might match up with future events in the show.

In the first episode of Game of Thrones season 4, Joffrey is paging through the White Book, a record kept to detail the exploits of knights in the Kingsguard. As he's going through it, he notices a long entry for Ser Duncan the Tall. "Four pages for Ser Duncan. He must have been quite the man," Joffrey says, to which Jaime Lannister replies: "So they say."

On the surface, this doesn't necessarily give too much away – except for the fact that Dunk will go on to join the Kingsguard and perform enough great deeds to have four pages reserved for him in the White Book. But, if you've guessed that there's something unusual about his squire, that might come together to reveal a future plot detail (and for all you need to know on that, see our Egg explainer).

That's not all Joffrey has given away, either. In the same scene that reveals the outcome of the Dance of the Dragons, Joffrey talks about Aerion Targaryen, a prince who will show up later in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, played by Finn Bennett.

"Over there, in that urn, the ashes of Aerion Targaryen," Joffrey tells his betrothed Margaery. "Aerion Brightflame, they called him. He thought drinking wildfire would turn him into a dragon. He was wrong." Wildfire is the bright green explosive substance used by Cersei Lannister to blow up the Sept in Game of Thrones, as well as what the Mad King Aerys wanted to use to burn King's Landing during Robert's Rebellion.

All of this is still to come, of course, so in the meantime, you can keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or see our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.