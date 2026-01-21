After Joffrey spoiled the House of the Dragon ending, Game of Thrones fans have realized he also spoils major details from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A few years after Game of Thrones fans realized Joffrey had spoiled the House of the Dragon ending for everyone, it turns out that the villain has also given away major details from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The new show, which is airing weekly on HBO, is adapted from George R.R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, and it follows the tale of Ser Dunk the Tall and his unusual squire Egg.

On the surface, this doesn't necessarily give too much away – except for the fact that Dunk will go on to join the Kingsguard and perform enough great deeds to have four pages reserved for him in the White Book. But, if you've guessed that there's something unusual about his squire, that might come together to reveal a future plot detail (and for all you need to know on that, see our Egg explainer).

