Game of Thrones fans are praising A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for "finally" getting one key detail from George R.R. Martin's books right

Game of Thrones fans are celebrating one key detail from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, because it "finally" gets something right from the books that the other shows haven't.

In the latest episode of the new show, we're briefly introduced to two members of the Kingsguard, the elite team of knights who protect the royal family with their lives. Their armor in the show is bright white, which matches the way George R.R. Martin describes it in the books. In Game of Thrones, the Kingsguard armor is gold with elements of white, while in House of the Dragon, it's mainly silver and white.

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, however, the armor is pure white, with only a very minimal gold detail at the belt.

The armor of the Kingsguard in ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ ⚔️ #AKOTSK pic.twitter.com/exhR9IIZyYJanuary 26, 2026

"OMFG FINALLY THEY HAVE BOOK ACCURATE KINGS GUARD ARMOR LETS GOOOOO," says one fan.

"Finally AKOTSK is doing the Kingsguard's armor justice," says someone else, while another fan says: "ALL WHITE KINGSGUARD ARMOR. I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS."

"This is def the best armor of the Kingsguard that we saw," says another person. But, not everyone is convinced.

"Maybe unpopular opinion here, but seeing them in live action is the best argument why GOT and HOTD didn't make book accurate armor lol," says one viewer.

Game of Thrones fans have also realised that a Kingsguard-related detail in the main show leads to Joffrey spoiling future events involving Knight of the Seven Kingdoms characters, just like he also gave away the outcome of the Dance of the Dragons.

