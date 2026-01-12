Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was "genuinely angered" by petition to remake season 8: "How dare you?"

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed his distaste for those who called for the HBO fantasy show's divisive final season to be remade.

"That genuinely angered me," Harington, who played Jon Snow across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, told The New York Times. "Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media."

Game of Thrones season 8 quickly became shorthand for disappointing final seasons (even being echoed once more after the displeasure some fans felt towards the Stranger Things season 5 ending). Hard-to-see scenes, Starbucks coffee cup gaffes, and what some viewers felt were rushed, unsatisfying conclusions to years-long arcs ensured the final season would go down in television history – for all the wrong reasons.

