Sansa Stark star Sophie Turner says she's the only Game of Thrones actor happy with their ending

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shared that she was very happy with her character Sansa Stark's ending – though that wasn't the case for everyone.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Turner was asked if she'd consider returning to the Game of Thrones franchise for one of the sequel projects in development. "Show me the money (laughs). I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," she said.

It's not currently clear what these projects are, but one sequel series, Snow, set to focus on Jon Snow after the events of Game of Thrones season 8, was previously scrapped before it could make it to air.

"But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in Game of Thrones, and no one else was really happy with their ending," Turner added. "I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it."

It's perhaps not a surprise that other actors in the franchise might be unhappy with their ending compared to Turner. Sansa ended the show as Queen of the North, and her land also gained its independence from the rest of Westeros. Others weren't so lucky...

Turner concluded: "Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script."

But, while Turner seems willing to come back, her co-star Kit Harington seems less convinced. "No, god no," Harington said when asked who he'd want to voice Jon Snow in an audiobook, apparently interpreting the question as whether he'd be willing to voice his former character again. "I don't wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I'm alright."

Next up for Game of Thrones is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which lands on HBO in the US on January 18 and Sky/NOW TV in the UK on January 19. In the meantime, see what else Westeros has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.