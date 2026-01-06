Sansa Stark star Sophie Turner says she's the only Game of Thrones actor happy with their ending

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shared that she was very happy with her character Sansa Stark's ending – though that wasn't the case for everyone.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Turner was asked if she'd consider returning to the Game of Thrones franchise for one of the sequel projects in development. "Show me the money (laughs). I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," she said.

