Sansa Stark and Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner says she can't watch anything Game of Thrones related, or even listen to the theme song: "It gives me crazy anxiety"

She is rooting for the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast, though

Sophie Turner recently admitted that she can't watch Game of Thrones or even listen to the opening theme song without feeling "crazy anxiety." The star, who played Sansa Stark in the popular fantasy series throughout its eight-season run, is, however, rooting for the cast of the new show set in Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Asked if she was going to be watching the new HBO series, Turner replied (via @jamesbstreet): "If I'm totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don't think I can... I can't even hear the theme tune. It gives me like... crazy anxiety. I don't know why. I had the best time on that show, but I can't watch anything related to it."

