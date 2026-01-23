Sansa Stark and Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner says she can't watch anything Game of Thrones related, or even listen to the theme song: "It gives me crazy anxiety"

Sophie Turner recently admitted that she can't watch Game of Thrones or even listen to the opening theme song without feeling "crazy anxiety." The star, who played Sansa Stark in the popular fantasy series throughout its eight-season run, is, however, rooting for the cast of the new show set in Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Asked if she was going to be watching the new HBO series, Turner replied (via @jamesbstreet): "If I'm totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don't think I can... I can't even hear the theme tune. It gives me like... crazy anxiety. I don't know why. I had the best time on that show, but I can't watch anything related to it."

"But I'm really excited for all the actors on it, and I think it will probably be incredible because it is that universe. So, good luck to everyone involved! I won't be watching it, but I'll be rooting for you," she added.

Despite her words, Turner recently opened the door to a return to Game of Thrones in one of the sequel projects in development. "Show me the money [laughs]. I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," she said. "But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in Game of Thrones, and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it."

For now, Turner is focusing on her upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, where she is set to play the iconic video game character. We recently got a first look at Turner's Lara Croft in full costume, which takes heavy inspiration from the early days of the intrepid archaeologist.

Details about the Prime Video show are still under wraps, but most of the cast has already been announced, including Sigourney Weaver as original character Evelyn Wallis. Additionally, Amazon revealed 10 new cast members, featuring House of the Dragon's Bill Paterson as butler Winston, Free Rein's Martin Bobb-Semple as tech guy Zip, and Jason Isaacs as Lara's uncle Atlas de Mornay.

While we wait for more news on the Tomb Raider TV series, check out our guides to the most exciting upcoming TV shows and upcoming video game movies.