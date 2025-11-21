"Most" of the Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works are prequels, but creator George R.R. Martin confirms "some" sequels are still in development

2026 will be a big year for Game of Thrones prequels, with both House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arriving on our screens. There are still plenty of prequels in development, too, but author George R.R. Martin has revealed that there are still a few ideas for sequel series in the works.

"Apart from The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, there are other Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. Most are prequels," Martin told Spanish-language site Los siete reinos (AKA The Seven Kingdoms). "There are several in development, five or six series, and I'm not developing them alone, I'm working with other people. Yes, there are some sequels."

In 2024, Martin said there were seven TV shows in development, four of which were animated. Of these series, we know details of four, and they're all prequels. There are reportedly two live-action prequels in development: Aegon the Conqueror, about the titular Targaryen's creation of the Seven Kingdoms, and Ten Thousand Ships, about Nymeria, a warrior queen who founded the kingdom of Dorne. As for animated series, there's The Golden Empire, exploring Yi Ti in Essos, and Sea Snake, about the past of House of the Dragon's Corlys Velaryon.

In terms of sequel ideas, that remains a bit of a mystery. A sequel series about Jon Snow was announced back in 2022, but star Kit Harington confirmed that it had been canceled last year. "We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t... nothing got us excited enough," he said.

Our next visit to Westeros will be with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which arrives on HBO and Sky on January 18.