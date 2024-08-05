Game of Thrones creator says seven more TV spin-offs are currently in the works – and four of them are animated

House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Game of Thrones spin-offs, according to George R. R. Martin.

At a Q&A event in Oxford earlier this month, the franchise's creator claimed – as flagged by fan account Elio & Linda on Twitter – that there were seven other TV series in various stages of development right now. Four of them, he reportedly said, were set to be animated.

The original poster pointed out that HBO prequels Aegon the Conqueror and Ten Thousand Ships are lined up to be live-action, though that leaves another mystery project that hasn't been formally announced. In terms of 2D outings, they also made clear that we know of two so far, The Golden Empire and Sea Snake, which suggests there are two more we don't know about yet.

Elio & Linda went on to say in the comments that there are "no promises" any of said series "would get greenlit", but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

Fans of all things Westeros were treated to a first look at A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recently, as part of a wider trailer that teased what's coming soon on HBO's streaming platform Max. Elsewhere, House of the Dragon season 2 ended, with a surprisingly low-key finale that seems to be dividing viewers. Fortunately for those wanting more, a third season was greenlit back in June.

House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky NOW in the UK. For more on the fantasy drama, check out our guide to every dragon mentioned in the show, or our breakdown as to what to expect from House of the Dragon season 3.