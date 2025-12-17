Despite previously having a solo spin-off in the works, Kit Harrington says he doesn't "wanna go anywhere near" voicing Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones audiobook: "I spent 10 years doing that"

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington doesn't sound keen on returning to Westeros, even though he previously had a solo spin-off show in the works.

Speaking to Variety about his role as Gilderoy Lockhart in the Audible audiobook Harry Potter series, Harington was asked who he'd want to play Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones audiobook – and the actor seemed to rule himself out pretty definitively.

"No, god no," Harington responded, apparently interpreting the question as whether he'd be willing to voice Jon Snow. "I don't wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I'm alright."

Harington was previously attached to a Jon Snow spin-off, aptly titled Snow, which would have taken place after the events of Game of Thrones season 8. "We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn't... nothing got us excited enough," Harington said of why the show was ultimately scrapped. "In the end, I kind of backed out and said, 'I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that's not good'. And that's the last thing we all want."

As for the future of Westeros, that's looking very bright. House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are both arriving in 2026, while a fourth season of House of the Dragon and a second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have also been confirmed.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 arrives on January 18, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows of 2026.