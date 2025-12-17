Despite previously having a solo spin-off in the works, Kit Harrington says he doesn't "wanna go anywhere near" voicing Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones audiobook: "I spent 10 years doing that"

Kit Harington isn't keen on a Game of Thrones return

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington doesn't sound keen on returning to Westeros, even though he previously had a solo spin-off show in the works.

Speaking to Variety about his role as Gilderoy Lockhart in the Audible audiobook Harry Potter series, Harington was asked who he'd want to play Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones audiobook – and the actor seemed to rule himself out pretty definitively.

