The scrapped Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off is reportedly back in development, this time involving Arya Stark

The scrapped Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off that would have been a sequel show starring Kit Harington is reportedly back in development – and, this time, Arya Stark might make a comeback, too.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series would have seen Jon Snow living north of the Wall with PTSD, without his direwolf Ghost or his sword Longclaw, which he would've discarded. We would've seen a broken Jon Snow who built cabins then burned them down, and Harington apparently wanted his iconic character to die, with no heroism for him, either.

According to the publication, HBO found this too downbeat, so it was put on ice (no pun intended). But, apparently, Drops of God's Quoc Dang Tran has recently joined the project, which seems to be getting a fresh take. Nothing is set for definite, but there is a chance of the story taking place in Essos with Arya Stark involved.

"We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be,” an insider told THR.

Arya ended Game of Thrones setting off for adventure, and she and Jon were very close, so, if the series does happen, it would make sense for the duo to reunite. Still, why Jon Snow would end up in Essos is a mystery.

And, as the publication also points out, getting this one off the ground might be a little bit tricky, as Harington doesn't seem keen on ever returning to his role.

George R.R. Martin has previously indicated that there are some Game of Thrones sequels in development. However, THR's latest profile of the author indicates that Martin has resisted sequels since the ending of his novels won't be the same as the show's. "[The book's ending is] going to be significantly different," he said. "Some characters who are alive in my book are going to be dead in the show, and vice versa."

In the same interview, Martin also spoke very frankly about what he calls an "abysmal" relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal.

Next up for Westeros is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which arrives on January 18 on HBO in the US and January 19 on Sky/NOW in the UK. House of the Dragon season 3 is also coming this year.

