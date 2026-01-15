The scrapped Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off is reportedly back in development, this time involving Arya Stark

News
By published

Arya Stark might return

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
(Image credit: HBO)

The scrapped Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off that would have been a sequel show starring Kit Harington is reportedly back in development – and, this time, Arya Stark might make a comeback, too.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series would have seen Jon Snow living north of the Wall with PTSD, without his direwolf Ghost or his sword Longclaw, which he would've discarded. We would've seen a broken Jon Snow who built cabins then burned them down, and Harington apparently wanted his iconic character to die, with no heroism for him, either.

"We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be,” an insider told THR.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.