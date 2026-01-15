George R.R. Martin says his relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner is "abysmal", with the Game of Thrones author reportedly declaring "this is not my story any longer"

George R.R. Martin has spoken very candidly about House of the Dragon

After George R.R. Martin made waves when he took to his blog to share criticism of the direction of House of the Dragon season 2, the Song of Ice and Fire creator has shared even more candid thoughts about what's going on behind the scenes of the Game of Thrones spin-off – and it seems the disagreement led to HBO asking Martin to step away from the show entirely, though he came back onboard months later.

The post, shared then quickly deleted in September 2024, railed against changes made to his source material that, Martin thought, would have negative knock-on effects as the show went on. "And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…" he wrote.

According to THR's sources, after a Zoom call involving Condal explaining his vision for season 3 saw Martin allegedly share objections and state "this is not my story any longer," HBO reportedly asked Martin to step away from House of the Dragon entirely – though he was brought back into the fold months later.

As for that infamous blog post, THR says Martin himself didn't remove it: instead, it was his assistant, acting after an HBO executive reached out to his manager. "I would've put it back up, but then I would've looked like an idiot,” Martin said, adding: "And 80 percent of it was praise, but that's not what people focused on."

