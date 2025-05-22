Scrubs reboot confirms Zach Braff will reprise his role as J.D.

Zach Braff will be reprising his role as J.D. in ABC's upcoming reboot of comedy series Scrubs.

The actor's involvement was confirmed via Deadline on May 21, five months after the show was said to be in early development. So far, Braff is the only original cast member lined up to return, with creator Bill Lawrence lined up as executive producer. It's expected that someone else will wind up acting as showrunner.

"I'm really candid about it. We're definitely going to do it, just because we've all been enjoying hanging out," Lawrence told LADBible back in August 2024. "I don't want to do it as a movie, but I'm definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know."

Braff has shared similarly enthusiastic sentiments in the past, once telling Variety: "The idea of getting back together with my friends and doing like 10 or 12 episodes of maybe one or two seasons, and just laughing with everyone? That sounds like a dream."

"I expect the majority of the cast to return just from hearing the actors talk about how much they loved working with each other and Bill on Zach Braff and Donald Faison's Scrubs recap podcast," one fan said of the announcement on Twitter.

"Ok but it also needs Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins, Neil Flynn, and most importantly, Sam Lloyd. Unfortunately, Sam is gone who will be Ted? what is Scrubs without Ted?" wrote another.

Airing from 2001 to 2010, Scrubs followed the zany antics (and complex romantic entanglements) of Braff's John Michael 'J.D.' Dorian, his best pal Christopher Turk (Faison), and their colleagues at the Sacred Heart hospital in California. Sarah Chalke, Christa Miller, and Judy Reyes also starred.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait for more news on the Scrubs reboot, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.