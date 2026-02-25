How to watch the Scrubs reboot, JD, Turk, and Elliot return to our screens tonight

Scrubs is back in action, with a whole nine-episode Season 10 landing on ABC and streamers across the world today. JD, Turk, and Elliot are all heading back to Sacred Heart this week, and we're showing you exactly how to watch the Scrubs reboot right here.

ABC is running this OR (with support from Sling TV and Hulu), but those watching abroad can also jump into new episodes via Disney Plus. There's going to be a lot to catch up on, though. The first broadcast will consist of a double-drop of brand new episodes.

It's been more than 15 years since we were last admitted to Sacred Heart, and it looks like the new season will follow all the usual suspects (Dr. Cox and Carla are back as well) as they mentor a group of fresh-faced new interns. SNL fans will also be excited to hear Vanessa Bayer will be scrubbing in as well, as the hospital's new HR manager.

The Scrubs reboot starts at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 25, on ABC, with new episodes dropping on streamers a day after. Read on to find out exactly where and how to watch the latest season.

How to watch the Scrubs reboot in the US

The Scrubs reboot will broadcast on ABC in the US, with the first two episodes dropping at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday February 25. If ABS isn't on your TV package, though, you can also catch up the next day with either Hulu or Sling TV.

The former is currently offering a 30-day free trial on its cheapest plan (ad-supported) that should see you through a good chunk of season ten.

Hulu | Up to 30-day free trial

Hulu is offering up to 30 days free right now, though the full strength of that trial is reserved for the cheapest ad-supported plan. Once the trial is up, subscription continues at $11.99 per month.

How to watch the Scrubs reboot in the UK

Those looking to watch the Scrubs reboot in the UK will be heading to Disney Plus. This will be a delayed drop, with Disney adding episodes to its service the day after their initial US broadcast.

Disney Plus | £5.99 per month (ad-supported)

Disney Plus subs start from £5.99 per month in the UK, for the cheapest ad-supported plan. If it's uninterrupted viewing you're after, you can watch the Scrubs reboot without ads for £9.99 per month. A full 4K stream will run you £14.99 monthly.

How to watch the Scrubs reboot in Australia

Those in Australia can watch the Scrubs reboot from Disney Plus, again with episodes delayed after their initial release in the US. That means season ten officially starts from February 26 down under, and with no ad-supported options subscriptions start from $15.99 per month.

Disney Plus | $15.99 per month

Disney Plus starts at $15.99 per month for Australian viewers, netting you ad-free 1080p episodes of the Scrubs reboot a day after they drop.



When is the Scrubs reboot release date? The Scrubs reboot is set to premiere on February 25 in the US, but those streaming from Disney Plus around the world will be waiting an extra day for those episodes to drop. Still, with a double-feature lined up for the first week, there's going to be plenty to catch up on.

How many episodes are in Scrubs season 10? The Scrubs reboot season will consist of nine episodes, airing weekly between February 25 and April 15.

We're rounding up all the current ESPN Plus prices as well as the latest Peacock TV prices and Hulu free trials as well.