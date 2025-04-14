An anime adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is finally in the works

『スティール・ボール・ラン ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』 特報映像／"STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" Anime Announcement trailer - YouTube Watch On

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fan-favorite seventh part Steel Ball Run is finally being adapted into an anime series. Fans have been waiting for this announcement for years, and now we not only have the official confirmation, but also a first teaser that features the entire history of the beloved show.

The news dropped last weekend during JoJoDay, a livestream event celebrating the franchise's legacy, and was later posted on X by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Warner Bros. Japan's official accounts along with a video.

In the 30-second clip, which you can see above, we go through the timeline of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, which includes the first six parts of the story. At the end of the teaser, the timeline rewinds to 1891, the year when Part 7 is set, showing some some images of the titular Steel Ball Run race.

☆•♢━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━『スティール・ボール・ラン ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』 アニメ制作決定！！━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━♢•☆Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animation Series Confirmed!https://t.co/fcPpih5WCH#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/lkzeYan0sQApril 12, 2025

Steel Ball Run sees Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced former executioner, competing for a grand prize of $50 million in a big race. However, they soon find that the sponsor of the race has a hidden agenda. This part of Hirohiko Araki‘s popular manga ditched the saga's continuity and introduced a new and exciting universe, so expect something completely different in the now upcoming new series.

Fans had been awaiting for this announcement since the ending of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean back in December 2022. Details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced, but at least we know that we'll be seeing the Joestar family back on screen soon enough.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of all the new anime you need to know about, and check out our guide on how to watch Jojo's Bizarre Adventure in order ahead of the new release.