Netflix announces anime adaptation of Devil May Cry

An anime adaptation of popular Capcom video game franchise Devil May Cry is headed to Netflix.

Per the official synopsis, the animated adaptation follows Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both the human and demon realms hangs around his neck.

The series was announced back in 2018 when Adi Shankar (Castlevania) acquired the rights to adapt the games as part of his "Bootleg Universe." Shankar will helm the series with Alex Larsen (Yasuke) on board as head writer.

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise," said Shankar. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves."

Devil May Cry, created by Hideki Kamiya, was first released for the PlayStation 2 back in 2001. The story follows demon hunter Dante as he uses his profession to carry out his lifelong vendetta against all demons. The game was initially developed as Resident Evil 4, but became its own title and spawned its own successful franchise.

"The entire team both from the management side and the creative side have been so incredibly supportive and gracious," Shankar previously told IGN, adding that the first season would have eight episodes and hopefully spawn into multiple seasons. Fan-favorite characters will reportedly make an appearance throughout the series. Voice cast and other details have not yet been released.

Netflix's Devil May Cry does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to stream right now.